Katsina NDLEA Arrests Suspected Cocaine Trafficker

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency’s Katsina Command, NDLEA, said it apprehended a suspected cocaine trafficker on his way to Niger Republic.

Mr Mohammed Aminu-Abubakar, the newly deployed State Commander, said this on Tuesday during his first interaction with journalists in Katsina.

Aminu-Abubakar revealed that approximately 0.642 kilogrammes of a material presumed to be cocaine were intercepted from the suspect.

The NDLEA commander, who took over last Friday, stated that the suspect was apprehended on October 2 by command operatives on the Kano-Kankia route.

According to him, the case is still being investigated, and the suspect will be charged in court for prosecution promptly following the inquiry.

Aminu-Abubakar also assured that as the new state commander, “I will apply all the strategies provided by the law of the agency to fight drug traffickers and dealers.”

He explained that appropriate facilities were provided for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the state, while also encouraging people to avoid drug abuse because “it does not pay.”

The commander also urged citizens of the state to use drug test kits as a proactive strategy to minimise drug demand and avoid substance misuse.

He promised to collaborate with state operatives, other security agencies, and all stakeholders to reduce drug abuse in society.

Aminu-Abubakar was sent to Katsina from the NDLEA Strategic Command Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos, replacing Mr Hassan Sani, who has been transferred to the national headquarters.