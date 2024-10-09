Katsina Police Arrest Suspect For Rape, Attempted Murder Of Teenager

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested one Usman Mohammed Iyal, 24, for raping and dumping a 16-year-old girl into a well in Katsina Local Government Area.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the command’s spokesperson, paraded Usman among other suspected offenders on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, claiming he was apprehended on September 17 in the Ambassadors’ quarters.

He claimed the suspect approached and intimidated the victim, who was on an errand, with a knife before pulling her into an uncompleted building where he “violently assaulted and raped” her.

In a frantic attempt to cover his crime, he stated that the suspect dragged the girl into a nearby well and threw stones down it, intending to murder her, but she was saved and transported to the hospital by police.

“On September 27, 2024, at about 1216hrs, the Katsina State Police Command succeeded in arresting a suspected rapist for the brutal assault and attempted m8rder of a 16-year-old girl in Ambassador’s quarters, Katsina,” the PPRO stated.

“The victim was sent on an errand by her mother when the suspect, one Usman Mohammed Iyal, m, age 24 of Ambassadors quarters, armed with a knife, accosted, threatened, and dragged her into an uncompleted building where he then violently assaulted and raped the victim.

“Upon the victim’s disappearance, her father Abdullahi Sabitu, reported the incident at the GRA divisional police headquarters, leading to swift action.

“An investigation was immediately launched, successfully rescued the victim from the well and arrested the suspect. The victim is currently receiving medical attention, and the investigation is currently ongoing.”

He stated that following a preliminary investigation by state police, the suspect would be prosecuted in court with rape, assault, and attempted murder.