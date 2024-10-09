Katsina Police Arrest Village Chief For Providing Intelligence To Kidnappers

Usamatu Adamu, the village chief of Unguwan Tambai, Runka, in the Safana Local Government Area, has been taken into custody by Katsina State Police Command officers for allegedly providing bandits with intelligence.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this while parading about 15 suspected offenders in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, on October 3, the command successfully tracked down and detained the suspect, 45, who lives in Sabon Gida village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, using credible intelligence.

He further stated that Adamu was arrested in connection with a suspected criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

“The suspect was arrested after a painstaking investigation following credible intelligence linking him to several kidnapping incidents in Runka, Safana LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigations revealed his alleged involvement in the criminal conspiracy and kidnapping of persons, all of Runka town.

“He confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned Rabe Sada, (alias BBC), aged 62, and Nasiru Sha’aibu, aged 48, all of Runka village as his accomplices.

“The three were suspended for giving information to one Umar, a notorious suspected bandits’ kingpin hibernating in Runka forest. An investigation is still ongoing,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.