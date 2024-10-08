Katsina Police Foil Kidnap Attempts, Rescue Eight Victims

The Katsina state Police Command has announced that its officers have intercepted kidnap attempts made by suspected bandits in Faskari and Danmusa Local Government Areas of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, made this known in a statement released to public on Monday.

Sadiq-Aliyu noted that operatives of the command rescued eight kidnap victims during the operations.

He said: “On October 7, 2024, at about 11:00 pm, information was received at the Danmusa Divisional Police Headquarters that armed bandits numbering about four, abducted two women at the outskirts of Matarau village via Danmusa LGA.

“Similarly, on the same date, distress calls were received at the Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters that armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, blocked Marabar Bangori – Unguwar Boka along Funtua-Gusau road and kidnapped four persons.

“Also, some suspected armed bandits blocked Unguwar Kafa junction along Yankara – Faskari road, kidnapping another two women along with their children.

“Upon receipt of the reports, instantaneously operatives were dispatched to the scenes, where they engaged the assailants in a gun duel and successfully rescued all the kidnapped victims unhurt as the assailants fled the scenes with various degrees of bullet injuries.”