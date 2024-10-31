Kcee Recalls Meeting Wife Ijeoma While Distributing E-money’s Wedding Invites

Kingsley Okonkwo, well known as Kcee, a Nigerian singer, has revealed how he met his wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo.

The ‘Limpopo’ singer stated that he met his wife while distributing wedding cards for his younger brother and business partner, Emeka Okonkwo, alias E-Money.

In a recent interview with VJ Adams shared on Instagram Thursday, Kcee characterised his encounter with his wife as love at first sight.

“I met my wife [Ijeoma] when I went to give Charly Boy E-Money’s wedding invitation. Immediately, I saw her I said, ‘I want to marry this girl.’ I told Presh, ‘That’s my wife’,” he recalled.

“Presh was laughing. And I walked up to her and said, ‘I came to drop my brother’s wedding invite but I would like to invite you especially. And I want to marry you. She was laughing. She didn’t give me attention because she didn’t know it was Kcee that moment. I asked for her number she refused but later gave me after her colleague told her it was Kcee.

“We started talking and I told her, ‘I want to marry you. I don’t want to date you. If I date you we won’t get married.’ Sometimes, we make a lot of mistakes. Some people date their husband or their wife and start looking for fault and you dumb your husband or your wife looking for something else that you don’t know. So look for what makes happy instead.”

Kcee married his wife, Ijeoma, in 2010. They have two children together.

