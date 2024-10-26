Kebbi Customs Intercepts Smuggled Goods Worth N323m, Arrests Five

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Kebbi State Area Command has intercepted illegal items worth N323 million as part of its enhanced war against smuggling in the state.

On Friday, Customs Area Comptroller Iheanacho Ernest-Ojike told reporters on the command’s third-quarter activities in Birnin, Kebbi.

Ernest-Ojike stated that the command has achieved numerous triumphs as officers and men worked tirelessly to eliminate smuggling activities in Kebbi.

“We have seized 367 bales of secondhand clothing; 16,300 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); 74 cartons of different medicaments; and eight bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each.

“Others are 180 pieces of donkey skin bundled in nine sacks, two litres of oxidised nitric acid of 35kg each and one unit of DAF truck and Toyota Corolla as means of conveyance, among others,” Ernest-Ojike said.

The area comptroller also said that five people were arrested in relation with the seizures and granted administrative bail.

According to him, this feat was in accordance with the constitution, and their case will be investigated further and tried properly.

“The combined duty paid value of the seized items is N323, 065, 567. The above seizures were possible with the combined efforts of the outfield officers, our intelligence unit, patrol team leaders, other relevant units, sister agencies and well-meaning Nigerians who provided intelligence,” he said.

Ernest-Ojike further stated that the command would deliver 180 pieces of donkey skin to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services.

This is in addition to the 74 cartons of various medicaments that will be handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

According to him, the action aligns with Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi’s customs of consolidation, innovation, and partnership.

In terms of revenue generation, Ernest-Ojike stated that the command was able to produce N36.2 million during the period under review, despite the challenges of low volume imports at the single official border, Kamba.