Kidnapped Commercial Driver Rescued By Katsina Police

The Katsina State Police Command has rescued 26-year-old Mubarak Haruna, who was kidnapped around a month ago in Jibia Local Government Area.

The victim, from Tudun Yanlihidda quarters in Katsina city, was kidnapped by hoodlums in Kwarare village while driving a commercial vehicle along the Katsina to Magamar Jibia road, according to the PUNCH.

This was said in a statement released Thursday in Katsina by ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer.

Sadiq said, “The command under the able leadership of CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa psc+, in a sustained effort against the menace of kidnapping and banditry, successfully rescued a kidnapped victim.

“On 24th October 2024, at about 0630hrs, operatives stationed at Kukar Babangida village, Jibia LGA, successfully rescued a kidnapped victim while on routine patrol at the outskirts of the village.”

According to the authorities, the rescued victim was taken to a hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

The statement further said, “The rescued victim, one Mubarak Haruna, m., age 26 of Tudun Yanlihidda quarters, Katsina metropolis, was kidnapped by some suspected kidnappers about a month ago at Kwarare village while travelling in a commercial motor vehicle along the Katsina to Magamar Jibia road.

“Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the suspects as the investigation proceeds.”