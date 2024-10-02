Kogi: Mother Reportedly Dumps Newborn Baby In Gutter

A yet to be identified mother has reportedly dumped a newborn baby in a drainage, located in the Lokoja area of Kogi state.

It was gathered that the child was spotted in Karaworo, near Kutepa Juma’at Mosque, on Wednesday by one of the residents living in the area.

The woman, identified as Talatu Ibrahim, who found the baby in a gutter beside her window, told DAILY POST that she heard the cry of a baby.

She said: “When I heard the cry of a baby at the back of my window, I ran outside and saw the newly born baby boy dumped in a gutter beside my window, it was around 5 am this morning.

“As I raised the alarm, some people from the neighborhood came out and took the baby to an elderly woman beside my house.”