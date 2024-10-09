Kogi: NSCDC Apprehends Mother For Dumping Newborn Baby In Drainage

A housewife, identified as Barkisu Sulaiman, has been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps in Karaworo-Lokoja, Kogi state for allegedly dumping her newborn baby in a drainage.

It was gathered that Mrs. Barkisu was apprehended on Tuesday following a tip-off from a woman in the Kabawa area of Lokoja, who is said to be a close friend of the suspect.

She allegedly confessed that she threw her one-day-old baby into the gutter because she had cheated on her ailing husband.

Advertisement

A resident of Karaworo-Lokoja, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that a friend of the suspect confessed to an elderly man in the community, which led to her arrest.

She said: “Touched by the condition of the abandoned baby, her friend rushed to an elderly man in Karaworo-Lokoja and confessed to him the crime committed by her friend (Barkisu).

READ MORE: Niger Police Uncover Lifeless Body Of Newborn On Farmland

“She told the elderly man that her friend (Barkisu) had once mentioned that she was carrying a seven-month pregnancy for one of her ailing husband’s servants residing in Adankolo-Lokoja.”

She also revealed that the alleged father of her friend’s baby, who is reportedly at large, had denied responsibility for the pregnancy and advised her to terminate it.

Following this, residents took action against Barkisu and arrested her.

Confirming the arrest on Wednesday, the Kogi State Commandant NSCDC, Paul Igweibuke, confirmed her arrest on Wednesday, saying: “She is in our custody, and an investigation is in progress.”