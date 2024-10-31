Kogi Police Arrest Physically Challenged Man For Allegedly Raping 10 Years Old Girl

A physically challenged man, identified as Ojochogwu Baba, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10 years old girl in Kogi State.

The 49 years old civil servant was apprehended by Police officers at Wada Estate, Lokoja in the state, on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the suspect had lured the minor to buy him alcohol and cigarette before committing the horrible act.

Speaking over the incident, Pastor Idris Abubakar, who is also physically challenged in the community, told newsmen that Ojochogwu’s action is now making life difficult for people with disabilities.

He added that parents are now scared of allowing their wards to go on errand for them.

Abubakar said: “I am one of the landlords in this place and the suspect is also a landlord when illegal occupants were driven out of this place.

“This type of case has never happened before in Wada Estate.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson, International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA, Barrister Lilian Ajuma Okolo in an interview with DAILY POST on Wednesday , condemned the incident.

She said: “We are not happy about this incident. This happening to a minor is something that is disturbing.

“We are so much concerned about the victim because she is not mentally stable at this time.

“Despite all our campaign and sensitisation, rape is still on the increase. This is very worrisome and something must be done urgently to reduce this to the barest minimum.”