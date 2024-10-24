Kunle Afod Celebrates 51st Birthday With Gratitude, Hope

Nollywood actor and producer Kunle Afod is celebrating his 51st birthday today, October 24th.

In a reflective mood, Afod shared new photos on Instagram, revealing the challenges he faced over the past year.

Despite his bright smile and infectious laughter, Afod admitted to experiencing pain and agony.

However, he chose to prioritize spreading joy and happiness to others.

He expressed deep gratitude to God, acknowledging His guidance and strength.

He wrote, “The last year has been tough and challenging

Pain and agony even behind the smile and laughter you see out there, yet I choose to bring joy and happiness to people, but I bring to you, lord, all glory and honor, and I say thank you, Father.

I use this day as a point of contact with you, Lord, pls comfort me. Every good thing I pray for shall be answered ijn

Happy birthday to me

ADEKUNLE AFOD

Omo iya nurse

Oko celeb wife”.

SEE POST: