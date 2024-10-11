Kunle Remi Laments Spending N98,000 On Fuel, Says Nigerians Are Suffering And Smiling

Kunle Remi, a renowned Nigerian actor, has shared his thoughts on the country’s economic struggles.

In a viral video on Instagram on Friday, he noted that despite the recent fuel price increase, Nigerians continue to show remarkable adaptability and resilience.

Remi shared a personal anecdote to illustrate this resilience.

He recalled purchasing fuel for N98,000 to fill his tank, which he has not yet recovered from highlighting the financial strain caused by the price hike.

Despite this, he observed that Nigerians’ daily lives continue uninterrupted.

Remi pointed to the nation’s persistent traffic congestion as evidence of this resilience. The number of cars on the road remains high, indicating that people adapt and find ways to overcome economic challenges.

He said, “I have come to the conclusion that no matter how ridiculous it gets in Nigeria, we always still find ways to survive. Yesterday I bought fuel for N98, 000 to fill up my tank.”

“I have not recovered by the way, but I have realized that no matter how prices hike up, no matter what happens, you will always still see traffic, there will always be traffic. There is still times 10 the number of cars on the road. Fela sang it ‘suffering and smiling’

“So we complain and do nothing about it. Welcome to Nigeria”

