Labour Ministry Summons National Assembly Parliamentary Staff Over Alleged N3b Fraud



The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has summoned the leadership and some aggrieved members of the National Assembly chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) over allegations of N3 billion fraud.

This came after Yusuf Abiola, a PASAN member, during a briefing in Abuja earlier this month, accused the union’s executive of misappropriating funds.

Abiola, speaking on behalf of concerned PASAN members, claimed that the leadership mismanaged N3 billion in union funds.

Advertisement

He demanded audited financial statements and operational reports from 2019 to date and vowed to petition relevant authorities for redress.

READ ALSO: You Will Forfeit Your Salaries Until Your Strike Is Called Off, Wike Tells PASAN

However, PASAN Chairman, Sunday Sabiyyi and Secretary David Ann Ebizimoh swiftly denied the allegations, labeling them “baseless, frivolous, and defamatory.”

Sabiyyi urged union members and the public to disregard what he called “unfounded blackmail intended to distract the union” from its mandate.

Despite this, the labour ministry has invited PASAN leaders and aggrieved members to a meeting, through a letter signed by Director/Registrar, Trade Unions, Amos Falonipe Amos.

The invitation letter, titled “Re: Petition Against the Misappropriation of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, National Assembly chapter and Threats of Suspension of Members,” aims to address the allegations and find a resolution.

The meeting is seen as a significant step towards resolving the dispute and ensuring transparency within PASAN’s National Assembly chapter.