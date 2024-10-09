Labour Party Caretaker Committee Vows To Appeal Court Ruling Affirming Abure As Chairman



The Labour Party’s caretaker committee, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has announced plans to appeal the Federal High Court ruling validating Julius Abure as the Party’s National Chairman.

On Tuesday, Presiding Judge Emeka Nwite affirmed the Abure-led leadership and the March 2024 Nnewi convention, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize Abure as the legitimate chairman.

Reacting to the ruling, Usman said, “This evening, I met with His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, His Excellency Governor Alex Otti, and Senator Darlington Nwokocha (Secretary, LP Caretaker Committee). We deliberated on the judgment passed today.”

Advertisement

Usman explained, “The case actually preceded the formation of the Caretaker Committee. However, after being briefed, the Caretaker Committee decided to join the case. Consequently, we have resolved to appeal the judgment accordingly.”

She urged party members to exercise restraint and promote harmony amidst ongoing reconciliation efforts.

READ ALSO: LP Leadership Crisis: Court Affirms Julius Abure As Party Chairman

In contrast, Abure hailed the court judgment as “the beginning of a new era for the party in Nigeria.” He pledged to rebuild the party, stating, “In the coming days, we will focus on rebuilding our structures, reconnecting with our grassroots, and uniting our members.”

Abure viewed the ruling as a victory for justice and democracy, restoring faith in Nigeria’s judiciary.

“We will heal old wounds and emerge stronger than ever before. With the collective efforts of all members, we will continue to fight for the interests of the common man and the betterment of Nigeria.”

Extending an olive branch to his opponents, Abure said, “I offer my forgiveness to those who attempted to undermine our party, engaged in character assassination and blackmail, especially of my person. I forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing. Forgiveness must be accompanied by repentance and restitution.”

Abure specifically invited Peter Obi to join unity efforts, appealing to him to work together in uniting the party amidst current challenges.