Labourer Electrocuted At Ogun University Construction Site

Tragedy struck on Wednesday as Monday Koja, a worker, was electrocuted at a private institution in Ajebo, Ogun State, due to a wrong wire connection.

On Thursday, PUNCH Metro learnt from a police source that Koja, a Benue State native, was working with some bricklayers on the university’s grounds when he unintentionally linked the positive and negative wires in an attempt to provide electricity for the workers.

He was electrocuted and eventually died as a result of the incorrect connection, according to reports.

The source, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media on the matter, said, “Today, on October 16, 2024, at approximately 6:05 PM, the duty officer at the Ajebo Out Post reported that the Chief Security Officer of Macpherson University in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, informed the Ajebo Police Post about an incident that occurred around 4:20 PM.

“Monday Koja, a 25-year-old native of Oturkpo, Benue State, who resided in Ijana Alapako, was working as a labourer with bricklayers at the new site of Macpherson University.

“During his work, Koja, who was not an electrician, attempted to connect electricity for the workers as darkness fell. While making the connection, he accidentally joined the positive and negative wires together, resulting in him receiving an electric shock and subsequently being electrocuted.”

After being taken to the university’s hospital, the victim was reportedly declared dead.

“He was quickly taken to the Macpherson University Clinic, where the attending physician confirmed his death,” the source noted.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, state Police Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola told PUNCH Metro that the deceased’s body had been deposited at the Ipara mortuary.

She highlighted that an investigation into the matter had begun.

“Police officers visited the site of the incident and reported that there was no suspicion of foul play. It was noted that the mother and other family members of the deceased were present at the scene.

“The body has been taken to the Ipara Private Mortuary for burial arrangements. Further investigation is ongoing,” Odutola said.