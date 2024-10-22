Lagos AG Confirms Receipt Of Mohbad’s US Toxicology Report

The toxicology report and other forensic examinations of late music sensation Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, often known as Mohbad, have been completed in the United States of America (USA).

The autopsy report has now been submitted to the Lagos State Pathologist.

The Lagos State Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), disclosed this information during a media conference on Monday to commemorate his administration’s first anniversary.

He also talked about the impending Strategic Stakeholders Meeting involving MDAs and agencies, which is set to begin Tuesday at the Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.

In the Mohbad case, Pedro admitted investigating delays, blaming them on the time required for complete forensic analysis and toxicological testing.

He said, “On the Mohbad case, yes, I agree there has been a delay, and the delay is caused by time taken for investigation.

“Forensic, analysis, toxicology — all these are part of an investigation.

“A full-proof investigation that can lead at least to conviction in a case that is presented before the courts,” he stated.

The AG added that the forensic testing were carried out in the United States because the Lagos DNA and Forensic Centre was destroyed during the EndSARS protests in 2020.