Lagos Assembly Suspends Alimosho LG Chairman Over Misconduct

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Jelili Sulaimon, for non-compliance, defiance and unyielding attitude.

The house made the announcement during plenary on Monday that the suspension is indefinite and takes effect immediately.

The assembly also directed the council’s management, including the manager and treasurer, to recognise Johnson’s authority and provide him with full support.

It was gathered that the chairman of the house committee on local government administration and chieftaincy affairs, Sanni Okanlawon, moved the motion for Sulaimon’s suspension.

He stated that an investigation revealed that the suspended LG boss was allegedly involving in the chaos that led to the death of Michael Ajayi in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Alimosho LGA in April.

Sanni said: “He should be suspended immediately while the vice chairman, Akin Johnson, takes over with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the majority leader, Noheem Adams, also supported the suspension, stating that the chair had disregarded procurement procedures and the council’s budget.

He added: “There has been a lot of misconduct from him and I support that the chairman be suspended indefinitely.”