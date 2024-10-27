Lagos-Badagry Expressway Accident Leaves Two Dead, One Injured

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the deaths of two people in a car accident on Saturday along the Lagos Badagry expressway.

According to Williams Manga, FRSC unit commander, the accident occurred around 7:10 a.m., opposite the Mammy Market Barracks axis of the motorway.

Mr Manga stated that one individual was injured and that FRSC personnel arrived at the location around 7:15 a.m.

“The Toyota commercial bus with registration number MHY 165 YH collided with a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number LAAR 313 VP coming from Badagry.

“The two persons on the motorcycle died instantly, while one in the front seat of the bus sustained varying degrees of injury. One of them was not affected by the accident at all,” he said.

According to Mr Manga, the most likely cause of the accident was excessive speeding.

He stated that the injured individual had been taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The unit commander encouraged motorists on the Lagos-Badagry expressway to moderate their speed on the one-lane highway.

According to him, awareness campaigns were held to educate motorists on the Agbara-Badagry motorway about the importance of slowing down.

“This is not the first time this will happen; the command has continuously warned motorists about the dangers of excessive speeding, but some will not listen.

“Avoid excessive speeding, adhere to speed limits, and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faulty motor parts before leaving your house,” he said.

(NAN)