Lagos Boat Accident: Ferry Manager Arrested Over Alleged Negligence

The National Inland Waterways Authority, has announced the arrest of the manager of a boat that capsized in Lagos on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Ferry manager was accused of negligence and failure to comply with safety regulations.

The arrest is coming, following an in-depth investigation into the incident, conducted by NIWA, aimed at ensuring accountability and preventing future occurrences.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Braimah, revealed that the investigation uncovered serious safety violations.

She added that the Ferry manager must produce the captain of the boat, stressing that it had been established that the fiber boat veered off its channel and collided with a wooden boat due to the obstructed vision of the captain.

Sarat said that the obstruction was largely due to loads on the fiber boat, stating that the boat owned by Only God Ferry failed to adhere to operational safety standards and proper navigation procedures.

She said: “The arrest is aimed at ensuring accountability and setting a precedent for strict adherence to waterways regulations to prevent future occurrences. Further legal actions are underway as investigations continue.”