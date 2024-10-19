Lagos DPO Dies After Slumping In Office

Tragedy struck at the Ijanikin Police Station in Lagos State when Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bolaji Olugbenga, suddenly slumped and died on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident on Friday, stating, “He slumped yesterday and died today.

According to sources, Olugbenga collapsed in his office and passed away before medical attention could be provided.

A colleague, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the DPO’s body had been transferred to a mortuary.

“He slumped in the office on Thursday and was quickly rushed to the hospital. But sadly, we lost him,” the Officer said.