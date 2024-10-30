Lagos Governor Denies Suing EFCC Over Alleged Arrest Plans

The Lagos State Government has denied reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged plans to arrest and prosecute him after his tenure.

According to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, the Governor neither sued nor authorized any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning the matter.

A statement released by Pedro on Tuesday night clarified that “Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at no time, sued or briefed any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning the above subject matter.”

Pedro also stated that it is “implausible for the Governor, who enjoys immunity as conferred by the Constitution” and has almost three years remaining in office, to engage any lawyer on this matter.

The Commissioner confirmed that the State government is investigating the existence of the case, which surfaced without its knowledge.

He further stated that the EFCC is not investigating the Governor and has never invited him or threatened to arrest any of his staff, domestic or otherwise.

Pedro emphasized that Governor Sanwo-Olu remains focused on improving the living conditions of all Lagosians and has nothing to fear upon leaving office.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated exemplary service delivery and prudent, judicious management of public resources,” Pedro said.

The case, which was reportedly filed as a fundamental rights enforcement action, was adjourned until November 11 for further mention.

However, the EFCC counsel, Hadiza Afegbua, indicated that she had not received the new court documents, and the proof of service was not in the court file.