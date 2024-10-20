Lagos Govt Apprehends 17 Miscreants Sleeping Under Bridge

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI, have arrested 17 individuals, suspected to be miscreants in various locations of the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Governor Babajide Sanwolu’s led government has continue to ensure that sanity is restored at all levels in the State.

Disclosing the arrest of the 17 suspects via his X page, on Sunday, the State Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said that they were apprehend at Ile Epo, Abule Egba and Ikeja areas of the State.

He said: “Seventeen miscreants from Ile Epo, Abule Egba, Ikeja underbridge, and 7/8 were apprehended yesterday by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI).”