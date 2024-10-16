Lagos Govt Arrests 20 Suspected Miscreants

Twenty suspected criminals terrorising the state’s Oshodi neighbourhood were taken into custody by Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, KAI, officials on Tuesday.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, confirmed this in a message posted on his X platform on Tuesday.

He claimed that the suspects were apprehended during a patrol in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said, “Twenty miscreants arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps at Oshodi during early morning patrol.”