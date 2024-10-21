Lagos Govt Nabs Celebrant, Four Others For Allegedly Obstructing Traffic During Birthday Party

The Lagos State Government have arrested a birthday celebrant, Sound Engineer, Musician, event planner and Vendor for allegedly obstructing traffic and creating environmental nuisance.

It was gathered that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Monday in a post shared on his X page.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspects were apprehended over the weekend for blocking Raymond Njoku Road in Ikoyi during a birthday celebration.

Wahab stated that the arrested persons would be tried in court in accordance with the laws of the State, adding that the state government will not allow the disregard of its regulations.

He said: “On Saturday, 19th October, 2024, the Lagos State Government arrested individuals, including the celebrant, event planner, musician, and others, for obstructing traffic and creating an environmental nuisance.

“The individuals arrested are; Omolara Ajetumobi – Event Planner, Ogundare Olubunmi – Celebrant, Ayodele Busuyi – Musician, Owoeye Adedayo – Sound Engineer, Akinola Akinkunmi – Vendor.

“The suspects were arrested for blocking Raymond Njoku Road in Southwest, Ikoyi during a birthday celebration. They will be tried in court in accordance with the laws of the State.

“The Lagos State Government reiterates that no one is above the law and will not be permitted to disregard State regulations.”