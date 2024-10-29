Lagos Govt. Saved Me When I Had Kidney Illness, My State Abandoned Me, I’ll Never Do Anything Free For Abia – Ngozi Nwosu

Ngozi Nwosu, a renowned Nollywood actress, has claimed that she will “never render” free services to her home state of Abia.

In an interview with Nollywood on Radio shared on YouTube Monday, the 61-year-old film diva explained that her choice was spurred by the Abia state government’s “lack of support” during her health issue in 2012.

Having fought a kidney-related illness, Nwosu said she “made a pact” that the state would have to pay her large sums for any future services.

“I have personally said it that there is nothing my state will call me for that I would go for free,” she said.

“They would pay through their nose for me to be there. I am from Arochukwu local government, Abia state.”

She went on to say that she got support from the Lagos government through a lady who referred to her as her “favourite actress.”

“It was the fame I had through the roles I played in series then that helped me when I needed help,” she added.

“The person who called the Lagos state government did it because I was her favorite actor. So when she heard I was down she called the government to save my live because she loves me.”

The actress revealed in 2022 that rumours regarding her health caused her to become depressed.

