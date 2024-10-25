Lagos Govt Seals Residential Building Without Toilet

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, has sealed off a residential building in the Agege area due to lack of toilet facilities.

This was disclosed in a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Friday.

Mr. Wahab described the action as part of Lagos State’s drive for environmental sustainability and improved sanitation practices.

He added that the building reportedly comprises more than 10 rooms with no toilet facilities. Instead, it relies on deteriorated pit latrines filled with exposed faecal matter.

The statement reads: “LSWMO in continued demonstration of its commitment to sustainable environment, proper sanitation and public health safety in the state has sealed off a residential property on Adedosu Street, Otubu, Agege.

“This was following the receipt of a public complaint from concerned residents.

“The bungalow with over 10 rooms has no toilet facilities but dilapidated pit latrines filled with exposed fecal matter.

“Citizens are further advised to embrace proper sanitation and hygiene practices to enhance public health and environmental sustainability.”