Lagos Govt Shuts Down Several Establishments Over Environmental Violations

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has closed down several hotels, lounges, and bars due to environmental violations.

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, stated on his X account on Tuesday that despite prior warnings, the enterprises were breaking various environmental standards.

According to him, “In a bold move to combat environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) today sealed off several establishments across Lagos State.

“The enforcement operation, which targeted areas such as Fagba, Iyana Ipaja, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Orile Agege, forms part of LASEPA’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws and safeguard public health.

“The affected establishments include; Chanelrose Lounge & Bar, Mama Juli Lounge & Bakery, Klub P-14 Hotel, Emmy Prince Hotel, Baltimat Industries Limited, Iju Ishaga City Hotel & Lounge, Chitec Aluminum, and Safeland Hotel,” he said

The Commissioner went on to say that the action was part of the state’s efforts to create a safer, more sustainable environment.

