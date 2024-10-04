Lagos Govt To Ban Single-Use Plastics, Sachet Water In January

As part of efforts to create a healthier and sustainable environment, the Lagos State Government has announced its plan to ban the circulation of single-use plastics and sachet water from January 2025.

It was gathered that the state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known during a stakeholders’ workshop on implementing the ban on Styrofoam and single-use plastic for packaging.

The commissioner, represented by the Special Adviser on The Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, explained that the policy guideline will also be backed up with appropriate legal framework to be established through an enabling law.

He said: “Plastics waste materials make up a significant proportion of solid wastes and litter the metropolis.

“It has become a highly visible part of the waste stream, PET, Styrofoam and nylon for sachet water, popularly called “pure water” commonly being used for water and beverages, take away plates and cups, carrier bags, among others.

“This development is posing environmental challenges ranging from Ecosystems degradation, Drainage clogging and flooding, Lagoon and Ocean debris with attendant harm to human resulting in high socio-economic impacts on the State.”

“It will improve the situation of the State’s drainage channels and reduce plastic pollution in the marine environment.”