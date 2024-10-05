Lagos: Groom Kills His New Bride, Sets House Ablaze

A 30-year-old Lagos resident, Motunrayo Olaniyi, has allegedly fatally stabbed his newlywed wife, Olajumoke, at Amazing Grace Estate in Ikorodu.

According to reports, the pair got into a furious dispute on Friday, which led to the incident.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident on Saturday, stating through spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin that Motunrayo repeatedly stabbed his 25-year-old wife during the dispute, locked her in the room, then lit the place on fire.

Advertisement

He went on to say that the suspect inflicted wounds on himself following the act.

Olajumoke’s lifeless body with stomach wounds was found after a group of police officers came at the scene and put out the fire.

READ MORE: Police Apprehend Five Suspects Involved In Car Theft, Robbery In Ebonyi

The statement read in part, “A distress call was received on October 4 at Ikorodu Division that a newly wedded couple, one Motunrayo Olaniyi, aged 30, and his wife Olajumoke, aged 25 years, allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu.

“In the process, the husband reportedly stabbed the wife to death, locked her in the room, and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself.

“Police from the Ikorodu Division responded to a distress call and put out the fire. They found Olajumoke’s lifeless body with abdominal wounds.”

According to the police spokesperson, Olaniyi was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released before being taken into custody.

He claimed that following the altercation, a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had stabbed his wife and injured himself slightly.

“The corpse has been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is in progress”, he concluded.