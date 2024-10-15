Lagos: Man Flees After Stabbing Cousin To Death During Quarrel



A tragic incident occurred in Lagos on Monday when a physical confrontation between two cousins ended in fatal stabbing.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the police, a woman reported that her son, Ganiyu Ibrahim, and nephew, Afeez Akeem, were involved in a misunderstanding that escalated into violence.

The altercation began around 7 a.m. and turned deadly when Ganiyu allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Afeez on the left side of his chest.

“As a result, Ganiyu broke a bottle and stabbed Afeez on the left side of his chest. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Hundeyin stated.

The police spokesperson added that a team of detectives was deployed to the scene, and photographs were taken.

However, the family declined an autopsy, opting to bury Akeem according to Islamic rites.

“The suspect is at large. Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspect,” Hundeyin noted.