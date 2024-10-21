Lagos Police Arraign Man For Allegedly Stealing Motorcycle Worth N1.2m

The Lagos State Police Command has dragged a man, identified as Samuel Kehinde, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N1,200,000.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the 36 year old man committed the offences on September 24 at about 11:00.a.m at Eyenkole Community, Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos.

Ayodele said: “He stole the motorcycle with registration number DX 167 QP valued at N1,200,000 property of one Rabiu Semiu.

“He was arrested with the motorcycle while trying to sell it to another person and was handed over to the police for prosecution.”

The prosecutor added that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state, 2015.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a Lagos State civil servant on level 12, and adjourned the case until November 5 for mention.