Lagos Police Arrest Man For Defiling Four-Year-Old

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Wahaab Ibrahim, 32, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old child.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin stated that the incident occurred on September 3 in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

He stated that a complainant reported the incident at the Elemoro Division and was moved to the Gender Unit in Ikeja.

“The complainant reported that, while she was away, her four- year old niece was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

“The police visited the scene and recovered and registered some exhibits, ” he said.