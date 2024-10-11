Lagos Police Confirm Shooting Of TikToker Salo

Ojesanmi Afeez, also known as Salo, a TikToker, was robbed and shot in Lekki, Lagos State.

Another TikToker, Tunde Perry, who frequently joins him in his live streaming on the app, announced this late Thursday night.

Perry said the content producer is fighting for his life at Perez Medcare Hospital, Lekki Phase 2, after being shot in the leg by assailants who stole his gold chain.

Advertisement

Perry said, “They have shot Salo in the leg. They have also stolen his gold chain at one filling station in Lekki. Some boys just rushed him to the hospital and I have gone there now.”

A viral video also showed Salo’s white AMG GLE 43 Mercedes Benz car smeared with blood and a bullet hole on the driver’s seat.

READ MORE: Nollywood Actor, Jerry Amilo Lays Daughter To Rest, Shares Emotional Tribute

An eyewitness who is privy to the matter but craved anonymity narrated that Salo’s condition is critical, adding, “When I got to the hospital, I was not allowed to enter, the nurse just said we should keep praying for him because his condition is critical.

“We don’t know who he offended. Just like he might not know too. You cannot be wiser and tricky than the person watching you. I just advise him to be careful if he eventually survives this.”

Prior to the incident, a video showed Salo imploring his manager, known as Sula, for security guards.

The TikToker popularly called Ogba President was seen screaming, “Sula, please provide me with security. I ought to have had. Help me with one mopol, Sula, my daddy.”

Meanwhile, he got into a fight with his fellow TikToker, Tobi Nation, when the latter bought his new property.

Salo claimed to have connected Tobi Nation with the agent who sold him his Lekki home, but Tobi Nation refused, claiming that he did not agree to the payment plan proposed to him.

Tobi Nation, on the other hand, expressed sadness upon learning of the attack, emphasising that he had visited the hospital where he had been taken to but was denied entry.

When contacted on Friday, Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police, verified the attack to PUNCH.

“Salo was truly shot yesterday at Admiralty Way, Lekki. We have begun investigation into the incident and I will give you further updates,” he said.

SEE BELOW: