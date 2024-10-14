Lagos Police Detain Hotel Manager Over Woman’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a hotel manager in the Dopemu area following the death of a woman who allegedly visited the facility with a yet to be identified man.

It was gathered that the Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin disclosed that the Dopemu Police Division received a report from the hotel manager on Friday at about 10.10 pm over the development.

He said that the manager reported that at about 9:30 pm on the same day, a man walked into the hotel with a lady to have a short rest.

Hundeyin said: “He stated further that after an hour, the lady rushed out, claiming she was feeling hot, the manager said he gave her cold water to drink.

“The manager said the lady was still not feeling better and was later taken to a hospital at Dopemu Road, where she later gave up the ghost, while the man that brought her to the hotel absconded.

“Meanwhile, the manager of the hotel is detained to help in investigation. The corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.”

Speaking further, in a post shared vial his X page on Sunday, the Command’s PRO blamed the hotel owner over lack of CCTV camera and poor documentation of customers’ identity, which could assist security agents investigation.

He said: “In most cases just like this one, partner absconded, no CCTV in the hotel, no documentation at the point of booking the room, no identity found on deceased and payment was by cash. ”