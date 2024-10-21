Lagos Police Nab Suspected Vandal, Recover Stolen Cables

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Demola Oladega, 25, for cable vandalism and theft in Ikotun.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, verified this to journalists over the weekend in Lagos.

He noted that the police received information about the incident from a security officer at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He stated, “The Ikotun Division received a distress call from a security man attached to a company on Governor’s Road that he suspected an unusual movement of two young men on a motorcycle. Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised anti-robbery patrol of the division to the scene Oladega was arrested while the other suspect fled.’’

According to the spokesperson, a pongxing motorbike with registration number KSF 854 QK, one fairly used battery, and vandalised cable wires were found by the police.

The police spokesperson stated that attempts were underway to apprehend the fleeing culprit.