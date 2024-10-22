Lagos Police Nab Three Suspects Over Sale, Purchase Of Human Tongues

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three men in possession of human tongues.

It was gathered that the suspects, identified as Isah Amohullahi, Abubakar Isah and Gbolahan Temidayo were all apprehended by security agents on October 15, during a routine stop-and-search on Otedola bridge.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hudeyin on Tuesday.

He said: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspects for being in possession of suspected human tongues in Lagos.

“The suspects, Isah Amohullahi ‘m’ aged 30 and Abubakar Isah ‘m’ aged 32 were arrested in a taxi on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 during a routine stop-and-search on Otedola bridge.

“Further investigations led the operatives to the arrest of another suspect from whom the parts were bought, Gbolahan Temidayo ‘m’, in Oyingbo Market, Lagos.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing at the Command headquarters, at the conclusion of which the suspects would be arraigned if found culpable.”