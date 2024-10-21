Lagos Police Release Arrested #EndSars Memorial Demonstrators

The Lagos State Police Command has releases demonstrators arrested on Sunday, during 4th anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that 18 among the protesters were apprehended at Lekki Toll Gate, by Lagos Police.

They were said to have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti, in the Yaba area of the State.

Advertisement

Disclosing their release on Sunday evening, vial his X page, the Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “All protesters in our custody have been released. CP Olanrewaju Ishola was on the ground at the SCID to personally see to that.”

READ MORE: EndSARS Memorial: Lagos Police Arrest 18 Demonstrators In Lekki

Meanwhile, a human right lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on his X page, confirmed the release of all individuals, arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He added that some items seized from the demonstrators were also returned to them.

Effiong said: “We have secured the release of all the 22 activists who were arrested this morning at the Lekki Toll Gate while commemorating the 4th anniversary of the Lekki massacre.

“We had a discussion with the Commissioner of Police who came over to the State CID in respect of the matter. The items seized from the protesters were also returned to them.”