Lagos Police To Drag Event Organizers To Court Over Unauthorized Use Of CP’s Image On Flyers

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to take legal action against the organizers of the Global Property Conference for unauthorized use of Commissioner of Police Olanrewaju Ishola’s name and image.

This action comes after the organizers allegedly featured Ishola as a guest on their event flyers without obtaining his consent.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Wednesday in a post on X.

Advertisement

According to the PPRO, the command had no involvement in the aforementioned programme, Global Property Conference.

READ MORE: EFCC Nabs 55 Cybercrime Suspects In Kwara

“The command wishes to alert the general public that the command is not aware of a programme tagged ‘Global Property Conference’ whose flyer carries the name and picture of CP Ishola.

“The command hereby confirms that the flyer is the handiwork of mischief makers planning to use the name and picture of CP to confer legitimacy and endorsement on the said programme.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard the purported link of CP Ishola with the programme.

“The Command has begun necessary legal action against the organisers of the programme,” he said.

The flier stated that the event would take place at the Landmark Event Centre on Victoria Island in Lagos on November 9.

SEE BELOW: