Lagos Tanker Accident Claims Three Lives

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed an accident involving a fully laden tanker that encountered brake failure, killing three people.

Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager of LASTMA, stated that the incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday near Second Rainbow, within Mile 2 along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

According to a statement signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, the tanker collided with two Volkswagen Commercial buses and a Honda car (KTU 223 GH).

Adebayo stated that the victims, who were inside one of the Volkswagen buses, passed away at the scene due to their injuries.

He further stated that LASTMA officers responded quickly to the situation, secured the scene and handed over two of the deceased to Festac Police Station security staff, noting that one of the victim’s family members was present and took custody of their loved one.

He expressed condolences to the departed families and emphasised the significance of road safety.

“Emergency responders, including Lagos State Fire Services and Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), were also at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. Tanker drivers must adhere to speed limits and prioritise safety, especially when carrying hazardous materials. Speed and safety must never be compromised on our roads,” he said.