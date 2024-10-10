Lagos Youths Reluctant To Join Military – Sanwo-Olu Govt Urges Them To Participate



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos State government, on Wednesday, expressed concerns over the State’s low participation in military recruitment.

During a quarterly meeting with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Ikeja, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government, highlighted that only a few individuals from Lagos are applying for military positions.

Salu-Hundeyin emphasized that national security is a collective responsibility and that serving in the military is a vital contribution to both the state and the country.

She pointed out the particularly low enrollment of local youths during the recent recruitment drive, noting that the Federal Government has mandated equal distribution of military recruitment, with each state allocated 150 positions.

“We discovered that in the military in Nigeria, Lagos State has been seriously short-changed. We hardly have people there. So, we are looking at this opportunity now, that it should not escape indigenes again.

“The military is about the security of a nation, and the security of any nation must be everybody’s business. It should not be for a particular group only, but because everybody cannot wear uniform, the government, in its wisdom, now says those of you that want to do this job, you will apply.

“Unfortunately, in Lagos State, our children don’t like to join the military. They don’t see any reason they should be part of the army. If your state does not participate, you are short-changing your state,” Salu-Hundeyin said.