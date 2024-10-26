LASTMA Impersonator Arrested, Confesses to Extorting N750,000 Monthly

A 45-year-old man, Adewunmi Taiwo, was arrested by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials for impersonating an officer.

Taiwo, who was caught in a sting operation on Oshodi Bridge, confessed to making at least N750,000 monthly by intimidating and extorting funds from motorists.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki confirmed the arrest on Friday, stating that Taiwo used a white Hiace Coaster Bus with registration number KJA 724 YJ to harass drivers.

Upon searching the vehicle, officials found an “official LASTMA uniform including a branded raincoat, among his possessions, confirming his intentions to deceive.”

“During interrogation, Mr. Taiwo, who claimed to hail from Ilesha in Osun State and is married with three children, confessed to misusing the uniform to extort unwitting motorists, targeting high-traffic routes along Ikorodu Road and the Oshodi to Mile-2 Expressway,” the statement added.

Taiwo admitted to extorting “N15,000 to N25,000 daily,” targeting high-traffic routes.

Bakare-Oki warned individuals exploiting LASTMA’s identity for unlawful gains to stop, emphasizing that such attempts will face legal consequences.