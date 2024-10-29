Lawmaker’s Assault, Threat Against Cab Driver, A Disgrace To South-East – Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the actions of House of Representatives member Alex Ikwechegh, who allegedly assaulted a cab driver in Abuja.

The incident occurred during a package delivery in Maitama, resulting in Ikwechegh threatening the driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, saying he could make him “disappear from Nigeria.”

Ohanaeze’s factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, described Ikwechegh’s behavior as “appalling” and damaging to the reputation of the Southeast region.



“Ohanaeze stands united in its unwavering commitment to justice, respect, and the cultural integrity of the Igbo people.

“We have been appalled by the shocking and unacceptable behavior displayed by Honorable Alex Ikwechegh.

READ ALSO: 34 Beggars, Scavengers Arrested Amid Eviction Order In Abuja

“This incident, characterized by the use of threatening language and physical aggression, not only endangers the life of an individual but also tarnishes the reputation of the Southeast region,” Isiguzoro stated.

Isiguzoro emphasized that Ikwechegh’s actions contradict the values of respect, communal harmony, and protection of the vulnerable that define the Igbo people.

He urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to invite Ikwechegh for questioning, asserting that public servants must be held to the highest standards of behavior.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo unequivocally asserts that there is no amount of image management or public relations maneuvering that can protect Rep Ikwechegh from his rightful confrontation with the law,” Isiguzoro declared.