Leave Lebanon – NIDCOM Tells Nigerians As Israel-Hezbollah War Intensifies

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has advised citizens in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flights are still in operation.

The advice comes as Israel said it had begun an invasion of southern Lebanon after two weeks of attacks.

Meanwhile Lebanese authorities say the attacks have caused the death of more than 1,000 people and forced up to a million to flee their homes.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operation was “limited, localised, and targeted ground raids” against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group.

The announcement of the ground operation against Hezbollah came four days after an air strike that killed Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader.

Israel has a decades-long history of conflict with Hezbollah but the war in Gaza against Hamas, an ally group, has sparked almost a year of deadly cross-border fighting between them.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NIDCOM said the attacks were worrying.

The agency said information received from the Nigerian community in Lebanon indicated that most citizens have relocated from the southern area and are now relatively safe.

“We hereby advise them to keep safe until the ceasefire is in place,” the statement added.

NIDCOM also noted that no accident or injury to citizens in the Middle Eastern country have been recorded.

“Nigerians are equally advised to liase with our Embassy in Lebanon for necessary guidance regarding their safety,” NiDCOM added.