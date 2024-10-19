Lebanon-Israel Conflict: Drone Targets PM Netanyahu’s Caesarea Residence



A drone was launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea on Saturday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed.

The incident occurred after the military reported a drone from Lebanon had hit a structure in the central Israeli town.

“A UAV was launched toward the prime minister’s residence in Caesarea. The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

The military intercepted two of the three drones fired from Lebanon, while a barrage of projectiles targeted northern Israel, triggering recurring sirens.

Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities reported two fatalities in an Israeli strike on Jounieh, north of Beirut.

The Lebanese Health Ministry described the incident as an “Israeli enemy raid” on a car along a key highway.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon has escalated since Israel deployed ground troops across the Lebanese border last month.

On Friday, the Israeli military claimed to have destroyed Hezbollah’s regional command center with an airstrike.

Hezbollah retaliated with a salvo of rockets targeting the Israeli city of Haifa and areas to its north.

The group also launched “a swarm of explosives-laden drones” at an “air missile defence base” east of Hadera.

The situation remains tense, with ongoing exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.