LG Poll: Atiku Hails Gov Fubara, Says Rivers People Have Rejected Godfatherism

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the successful conduct of local government elections in Rivers State.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the 2023 election that the outcome of the poll in Rivers is a rejection of political oppression and godfatherism in the state.

Atiku, in a statement released to public on Sunday, said that Fubara has safeguarded the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

Advertisement

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the LG poll was held amid rift between Nyesom Wike, the state former governor and Fubara, his successor.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Adolphus Enebeli, on Saturday declared the Action Peoples Party as the winner in 22 of the 23 LGAs in the state.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Atiku said that the conclusion of the LG polls has paved way for the pursuit of democratic governance to commence in the state.

He said: “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers state, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the state.