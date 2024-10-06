LG Poll: Atiku Hails Gov Fubara, Says Rivers People Have Rejected Godfatherism

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the successful conduct of local government elections in Rivers State.
The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the 2023 election that the outcome of the poll in Rivers is a rejection of political oppression and godfatherism in the state.
Atiku, in a statement released to public on Sunday, said that Fubara has safeguarded the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the LG poll was held amid rift between Nyesom Wike, the state former governor and Fubara, his successor.
“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.
“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.
“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers state for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.
“I must also applaud governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.
“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”