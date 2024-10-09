LG Poll: Fubara Is Architect Of Violence In Rivers – Wike Insists

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of being the architect of political crisis in the state.

The former governor led this out on Tuesday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Wike also accused Fubara of disobeying court order, adding that such action would lead to the invitation of anarchy.

He said: “No person who believes in peace and stability of any nation will say he supports violence, will say he wants to support destruction, will say he doesn’t want people to live in harmony.

“But what’s important is that when there’s violence, when there’s instability, it’s for you to ask questions: what has led to the violence, what has led to the instability, what has led to destruction?

“I was a governor and I have always obeyed the rule of law. You heard the governor say the state is turning into anarchy.

“You must respect the rule of law, the judgement of the court. It doesn’t matter how you see that judgement. The moment you don’t obey judgement, you’re inviting anarchy and violence.

“A governor came out on national television and said he won’t obey court judgement. He went as far as to say he doesn’t need police and protection of lives and property.

“When someone says he doesn’t need police and protection of lives and property, he’s inviting anarchy. The governor is the architect of the violence.”