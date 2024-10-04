LG Poll: It’s A Shame Wike Is Plotting To Set Rivers On Fire – Atiku’s Aide

Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to former Peoples Democratic Party, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarenwaju, has accused Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, for allegedly planning to set Rivers state on fire

Demola also claimed that the FCT Minister is using security agencies and court to intimidate Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of the South South state.

In a post shared via his X handle on Friday, the former aide decried that it was sad that Wike was in connivance with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Advertisement

He said: “Tinubu’s Minister, Wike is dragging the courts and the police into his political beef with his successor Governor Sim Fubara whom the people are with.

“It is a shame to him and his record as a former Governor that he wants to set his own state on fire, but Fubara is fully on ground.

“Terribly sad and absolutely condemnable that Nyesom Wike in connivance with the IGP are fomenting trouble in Rivers. This is entirely on APC under Tinubu’s watch.

READ MOEE: Police To Stop Fubara From Conducting Rivers LG Elections

“A sad throwback to the dangerous federal gangsterism days of early Democracy that Rivers’ people must resist.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Fubara stormed the headquarters of the Rivers State Independence Electoral Commission (RSIEC) following an attempt by the police to prevent Saturday’s local government election from holding.

In a statement issued by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko on Friday, emphasized that a Federal High Court in Abuja, on July 19, 2024, issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the election.