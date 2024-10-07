LG Poll: I’ve Tried My Best Ensuring Peace Reign In Rivers – Gov Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on Minister of the Federal capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to embrace peace in the state.

Fubara’s statement is coming, following the just concluded Local Government on election, conducted in all 23 LGAs in the state, on Saturday.

The Governor, while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, noted that he has no regret conducting the poll despite the resistance by Wike’s men in the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “There is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign. I can tell you the number of times I have knelt down to beg that let’s allow this issue to go. I have done everything.

“You don’t necessarily need to win all the fights, at times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State and the love that you have always profess for the state. We need to secure the state.

“I’ll tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state.

“Fubara will leave tomorrow. Who knows who is going to come? It might be through him or through another person but we need to secure the state.”