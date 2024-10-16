Libya To Take Legal Action Against Nigeria Over Abandoned AFCON Qualifier

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has vowed to take legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following the cancellation of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Libya was scheduled to host Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday, but the match was called off after the Nigerian team refused to play, citing mistreatment upon arrival.

The Super Eagles were diverted to Al Abraq Airport, 200 km from the planned campsite, and stranded for over 20 hours without food or water.

This led to a boycott of the match and subsequent cancellation by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifier fixture between Libya and Nigeria will not take place as scheduled tonight. The matter will be referred to the competent CAF bodies,” CAF stated.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) however apologised to its fans but condemned Nigeria’s actions.

“The Libyan Federation denounces the actions taken by the Nigerian Football Federation by refusing to participate in the Libyan-Nigerian cup qualification match scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, and affirms that it will take all legal measures to safeguard the interests of Libya’s first team.”

The LFF claimed Nigeria’s actions were retaliatory, referencing the Libyan team’s own travel issues in Nigeria for the first leg.

“The Libyan missions participated in the Nigeria-Libya game despite inhumane footage that did not prevent the Libyan missions from participating in the Nigeria-Libya game last Friday on Nigerian soil, motivated by cooperation with the African Football Federation. The Libyan Football Federation apologises to Libyan audiences everywhere and to the parties involved in the match because of the confusion caused by the Nigerian Football Federation for not having the game on time,” the translated statement read.

CAF is investigating the incident.