Lifeless Body Of Ogun Hunter Found With Bullet Wounds

A man, said to be local hunter, identified as Femi has been found dead with bullet wounds in a forest, located in the Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the deceased, who left home on Friday with one Taoreed, to engage in hunting exercise, failed to return to his house.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Femi’s delay in returning home prompted his wife, Grace James, to notify the village head.

It was learnt that the hunter, a resident of Ofemodoko village, was later found dead in the forest with bullet wounds.

The development was disclosed by Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, in a phone conversation with PUNCH, on Monday morning.

Odutola said: “On 26/10/2024, one Grace James, a female from Ofemodoko village near Ijebu Igbo reported to the station that on 25/10/2024 at about 1700 hours, her husband, Femi, now deceased, went hunting with an individual known as Taoreed aka Kokoro, but failed to return to their village.

“About 0700 hours on 26/10/2024, his disappearance was brought to the attention of the village head who then organised a search with local hunters.

“During the search, the body of Femi was found in the forest showing bullet wounds on his back with his gun lying on the ground next to him.

“Suspicion was raised when it was discovered that Taoreed, who had gone hunting with the deceased, had fled the village with his wife and children.

“The body was removed and taken to the State Hospital in Ijebu-Ode for autopsy. This case is currently under preliminary investigation.”